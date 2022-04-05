$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.29. American Electric Power reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.66. 58,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

