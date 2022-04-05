Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Minerals Technologies (MTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) recently:

4/5/2022 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Minerals Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2022 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/9/2022 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/7/2022 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

2/7/2022 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2022 – Minerals Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at CL King from $90.00 to $87.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. 3,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,158. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.87. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $24,443,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

