Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.16. 12,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 681,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $398,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,856 shares of company stock worth $1,638,319. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,330 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after purchasing an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

