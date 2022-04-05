Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $85.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.69.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,972. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

