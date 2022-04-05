Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

