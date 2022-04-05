Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.96. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TER traded down $6.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 71,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,224. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

