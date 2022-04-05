Zacks: Analysts Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) will announce $6.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.21 billion and the lowest is $5.34 billion. Cheniere Energy reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year sales of $24.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $29.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $28.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cheniere Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.25. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

