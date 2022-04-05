Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VYNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 5,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,193. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vyant Bio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vyant Bio (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vyant Bio (VYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.