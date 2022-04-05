Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. 852,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,900,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

