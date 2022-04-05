Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,171 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 274.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,534 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,690. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

