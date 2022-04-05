TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $50.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.65.

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In other TuSimple news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,620,000 after buying an additional 1,090,083 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TuSimple by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,755,000 after buying an additional 1,382,988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,297,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,500,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 31,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,450. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

