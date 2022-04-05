Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $147.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.37.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

FANG traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $136.89. 44,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,785. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.51.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

