Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after buying an additional 183,030 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.53. 19,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $89.60 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

