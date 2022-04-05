HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $82.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

HLFFF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €113.00 ($124.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HelloFresh from €79.00 ($86.81) to €78.00 ($85.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HelloFresh from €61.00 ($67.03) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €89.00 ($97.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF remained flat at $$47.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809. HelloFresh has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $114.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

