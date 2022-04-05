HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $82.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

HLFFF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €113.00 ($124.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HelloFresh from €79.00 ($86.81) to €78.00 ($85.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HelloFresh from €61.00 ($67.03) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €89.00 ($97.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF remained flat at $$47.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809. HelloFresh has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $114.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16.

About HelloFresh (Get Rating)

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.