PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.28 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $42.91 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00303252 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004641 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $756.84 or 0.01651962 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002878 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

