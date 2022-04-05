Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.77 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 76,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,229,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

