Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.59. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $593.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

