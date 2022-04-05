Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.59. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 1,400 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $593.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
