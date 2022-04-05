Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 80,266 shares.The stock last traded at $32.98 and had previously closed at $33.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OFIX shares. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after acquiring an additional 155,154 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,728,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 114,594 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after buying an additional 33,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

