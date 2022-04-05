Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 251,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,391,986 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $14.75.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

