Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. Research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

