Omni (OMNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $517.00

Omni (OMNI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00008806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $517.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,333 coins and its circulating supply is 563,017 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

