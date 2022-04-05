Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) recently:

3/16/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/10/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

BLDP stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 395,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,562. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after buying an additional 243,197 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,207,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after buying an additional 115,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

