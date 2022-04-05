Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) recently:
- 3/16/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 3/10/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
BLDP stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 395,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,562. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.54.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.
