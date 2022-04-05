Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Eaton by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $137.56 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.