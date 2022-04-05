-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Globalstar also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 70,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,496. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

