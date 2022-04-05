Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,357 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 15,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,556. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

