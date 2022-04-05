D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.97% of Source Capital worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Source Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Source Capital by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

NYSE:SOR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Source Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.