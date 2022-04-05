ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

OKE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. 73,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.