First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

FCF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 17,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

