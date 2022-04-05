Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 over the last three months.
Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,377. Markforged has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)
Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.
