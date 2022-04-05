Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,377. Markforged has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

