Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,128.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,128.40 ($14.80).

Several research firms have commented on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.77) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PNN traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,112 ($14.58). 715,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,043.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,129.72. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 651.20 ($8.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.51). The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -110.66.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.