D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,301 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Shares of APD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.07. 18,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,068. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

