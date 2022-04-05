D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

