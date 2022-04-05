Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 38,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 531,249 shares.The stock last traded at $12.77 and had previously closed at $12.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 61,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.9% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 248,610 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

