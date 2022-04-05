Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Down to $115.07

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.07, but opened at $111.85. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $111.21, with a volume of 15,628 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.