DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.56

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 5146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$138.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.