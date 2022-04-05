Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.14

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$81.14 and last traded at C$79.20, with a volume of 1587393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.98.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$92.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.40.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,183 shares in the company, valued at C$5,174,801.28. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,615 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,316.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

