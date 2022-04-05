Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 15517578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

