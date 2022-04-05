DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $118.73 and last traded at $118.73. Approximately 81,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,342,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.21.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 0.05.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $11,352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,099 shares of company stock worth $59,300,303. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.