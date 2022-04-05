Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Down 7.7%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. 19,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 816,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.