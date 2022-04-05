Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $179.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.29. 11,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $107.96 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 31.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.