Nimiq (NIM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $734,567.00

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $32.30 million and approximately $734,567.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,946.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.97 or 0.07513013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00270888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.00 or 0.00809637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00099040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00481530 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00368860 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,746,223,676 coins and its circulating supply is 9,179,223,676 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

