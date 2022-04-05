D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,156 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

SLY traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.25. 1,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,368. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.38 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

