D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 403 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

