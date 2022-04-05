D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,208 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,872. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

