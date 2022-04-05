Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $15.45. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 41,329 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $904,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 61,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $934,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,647,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.