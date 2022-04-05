Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($2.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DYN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.69. 2,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,574. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

