Contrasting Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) & Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Quest Resource alerts:

30.1% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Avalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Avalon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quest Resource and Avalon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.78%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Avalon.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and Avalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.76 $1.69 million $0.08 77.26 Avalon $70.38 million 0.18 $1.97 million $0.50 6.48

Avalon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quest Resource. Avalon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Avalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% Avalon 2.80% 5.10% 2.50%

Summary

Quest Resource beats Avalon on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

About Avalon (Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations. The Golf and Related Operations segment focuses on the operation and management of golf courses and related country clubs, hotels and resort amenities, athletic centers, and travel agencies. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.