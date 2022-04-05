Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) vs. Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Critical Analysis

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Entravision Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Entravision Communications 3.85% 13.92% 4.68%

Paramount Global Class A common pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Entravision Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paramount Global Class A common pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entravision Communications pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Paramount Global Class A common is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Entravision Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.92 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.85 Entravision Communications $760.19 million 0.74 $29.29 million $0.33 19.73

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communications. Paramount Global Class A common is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entravision Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Entravision Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Entravision Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Paramount Global Class A common and Entravision Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A Entravision Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entravision Communications has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.61%. Given Entravision Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entravision Communications is more favorable than Paramount Global Class A common.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entravision Communications has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Global Class A common beats Entravision Communications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global Class A common (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Entravision Communications (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations. The Radio Broadcasting segment sells advertisements and syndicates radio programming through Entavision Solution. The Digital Media segment delivers mobile, digital, and other interactive media platforms and services on internet-connected devices, including local websites and social media. The company was founded by Walter F. Ulloa and Philip C. Wilkinson in January 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

