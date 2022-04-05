Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) & Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Head to Head Comparison

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.4% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Garmin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $4.61 billion 4.98 $445.30 million $9.91 49.13 Garmin $4.98 billion 4.54 $1.08 billion $5.60 20.97

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Teledyne Technologies. Garmin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teledyne Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 9.65% 11.53% 5.84% Garmin 21.72% 19.31% 15.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teledyne Technologies and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 Garmin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $507.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than Garmin.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Garmin on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras for industrial machine vision and automated quality control, as well as for medical, research, and scientific applications; and infrared and X-ray spectra for use in industrial, government, and medical applications, as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. This segment also offers thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics, environment interconnects, data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft, components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications, and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company markets and sells its products and services through a direct internal sales force, as well as third-party sales representatives and distributors. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds, golf devices and mobile apps, and dog tracking and training devices. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions comprising integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponder solutions, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, portable GPS navigators and wearables, and various services products. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fish finders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, entertainment, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded computing models and infotainment systems; personal navigation devices; and cameras. The company sells its products through independent retailers, online retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as an online webshop, garmin.com. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.