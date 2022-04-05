D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.89 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,463,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in CSX by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 873,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,851,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.